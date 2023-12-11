Kenya: Milicent Omanga, Pastor Ezekiel Odero Lead Google's Top Search List for 2023

Nairobi — Former nominated Senator Milicent Omanga and televangelist Ezekiel Odero are the top searched individuals in this year's Google Search List.

1,500-meter Olympic Champion Faith Kipyegon, controversial pastor Paul Mackenzie, late TV presenter Catherine Kasavuli, former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi, and ex-IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati appear on the list.

Others on the list include chief justice Martha Koome, Georgina Njenga, DJ Fatxo, and Mathe Waa Ngara, whom police seized from her residence in Ngara, Nairobi, believed to be the proceeds of a bang sale.

Google searches also delved into various organizations.

''The HEF portal (Higher Education Financing Portal), TPAD 2 (Teacher Performance Appraisal and Development System 2), and NEMIS (National Education Management Information System), all of which provide access to educational resources and opportunities, were among the most searched terms related to education,'' read the statement by Google in part.

The death of former Cabinet Secretary for Education, George Magoha, was the most searched-for loss by Kenyans, followed by South African rapper Costa Fitch, who died in March.

Google's Year in Search is an annual analysis that reveals the top trending lists and also spotlights what the world searches to see, learn, and do.