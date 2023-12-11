Kenya: Wetangula Urges Western MPs to Forge United Front

Teso — Western Member of Parliament from across the political divide have been urged to set aside their political differences and unite under one umbrella to boost their bargaining power for development of the region.

Speaking at Malaba Catholic church during a fund drive, National Assembly speaker Moses Wetangula noted that he was committed to uniting the western region leadership for the betterment of the region and to change the political perception of the region.

Wetagula added that it was disheartening to see leaders from the region being incited to rise against each other while other regions have strong political formations.

''If we unite as a region we will gain respect and avert leaders who approach our people with politics of deceit. We have been taken for a ride for many years and that can't go on,'' said speaker Wetangula.

The speakers urged the leaders to approach issues affecting the people from a united front. He challenged them to come up with bills that will protect the resources and interest of the region for its development.

''We have been given the mandate by these people to advocate for them, let that be the driving force behind our unity,'' he added.

Wetangula applauded the legislatures for the Sugar bill which will go a long way toward reshaping the economic progression of western people who depend on crops as their main cash crop.

''Let us not be deceived that it's only in western where democracy lives. The politics of this country at the moment is ignited by the coalition of the community before the coalition of parties,'' noted the speaker Wetangula.

His sentiments were echoed by Dagoretti North MP Beatrice Elachi warning leaders against public outbursts that have derailed the unity of the region making the region a playground for leaders from other regions.

''As leaders we must learn to address our issues in private. Public outburst only demines our own leaders,'' said Elachi.

The legislature acknowledged challenges in the region as a result of many political parties and leaders allowing leaders from other regions to rock their unity from within.

''We have allowed other communities to penetrate and rock our unit under our watch. We must remain vigilant and denounce such approaches that are castigated towards disunit,'' added Elachi.

Malava MP Malulu Ichedi on the other hand said it was time for the region to unite under the leadership of Wetangula urging the speaker to reach out to CS foreign Affair Musalia Mudavadi and Wycliffe Oparanya to ensure the region is solemnly united.

''Since the death of Kijana Wamalwa, we have been disjointed but now through Wetangula we can see that unity being restored,'' said Hon. Malulu.

The legislature added that, ''Kindly reach out to all leaders and ensure nobody is left behind this time round.''

For the first time MPs from five counties; Busia, Kakamega, Bungoma , Vihiga and Trans Nzoia have decided to work together as a family .

The leaders present included the host MP Oku Kaunya, Hon. Beatrice Elachi, Hon. John Waluke, Hon. Innocent Mugabe, Goffrey Mulanya, Oyula Mairo Joseph, Nabii Nabwera, John Makali, Malulu Injendi and Emmanuel Wangwe.

Western region is the only region where almost all communities have settled and coexisted without intercommunity conflicts. Luhya, Teso, Sabaot are the major communities in the region. - Kna