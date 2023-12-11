Rwanda is Safe for Migrants - UK Investor

Rwandan Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr Vincent Biruta and UK Home Secretary James Cleverly during the signing ceremony in Kigali, on December 5, 2023.

The Rwanda-UK migration treaty which comes to strengthen the existing Migration and Economic Development Partnership (MEDP) is a ''sensible move'' and a commitment by the Rwandan government to be a ''sensible and reliable'' partner.

This is according to Adam Bradford, a British social entrepreneur, who permanently moved to Rwanda in 2022.

Bradford was reacting to the recently announced migration treaty, signed in Kigali, by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Vincent Biruta, and his counterpart, the United Kingdom Home Secretary, James Cleverly on December 5.

Cleverly led the UK's delegation to Rwanda for the signing ceremony. While in Rwanda, he also met several government officials to discuss ''the next key steps'' of the Rwanda-UK migration plan.

Under the plan, the UK wants to transfer to Rwanda migrants arriving illegally in the UK through the British Channel, but Britain's top court previously declared the initial deportation scheme unlawful, citing that asylum seekers sent to Rwanda would risk being sent back to their countries of origin, among other concerns.

''Personally, having lived and worked in Rwanda for a year and a half, and also had a lot of experience working with government and seeing the country's leadership through things like Common Wealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) initiatives, I am very confident that Rwanda is a secure, honest, and progressive partner to use in this kind of a partnership.''

He added; ''Ultimately, a lot of people will have raised eyebrows at the partnership because, unfortunately, in the West, there's a negative rhetoric continually directed towards the Global South, not just exclusively Rwanda, but the whole of the African continent. And in fact, many developing nations across the globe.''

''So, I dare say that some of the criticism is steeped in bias and old-fashioned views.''

Bradford, a Queen's Young Leaders Award winner in the UK, argued that some organizations have the chance to call out some of the critics in the context of painting Rwanda as unsafe.

''Quite frankly, there are some organizations who should know better. So, for instance, the key offending evidence that raised eyebrows at the Supreme Court was from the UNHCR. The same agency that cooperated with Rwanda on asylum projects is saying that they don't quite believe that the country has got the mechanisms or safety for accommodating the asylum seekers.''

Rwanda, a reliable partner

According to Bradford, Rwanda is ''uniquely'' positioning itself as a magnet for investment and a magnet for talent on the continent.

''I have not seen this criticism that is widely talked about in the past 18 months or so, since permanently moving here. From stepping off the plane at the airport, to dealing with immigration, to working with the government, to even interacting with low-income families and young people in rural communities and places where there are lots of social issues that need to be worked on.''

''What Rwanda has is a relentless positivity and that's driven by the leadership. New policies, new frameworks, better access, improved equality, across the board, and that's what a progressive nation should do,'' he added; ''The lack of facts and the lack of appreciation for what is.''

''It's very simple. And for me, the biggest negative which has come from the emergence of this deal is the undue, unjust, and quite frankly, misinformed, misguided commentary about Rwanda, about Africa, about the politics, and about the people.''

According to Bradford, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has put through a draft bill, which would enshrine inter-British law that the UK believes that Rwanda is a safe country.

The bill is expected to be tabled before parliament on Tuesday, December 12.

If not voted against, Bradford is confident that the bill will improve the partnership in some ways and will go a long way in giving additional assurances that making the deal tighter is the right thing to do and will build more confidence among those who are sceptical.

Bradford first came to Rwanda for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM 2022) which took place last year in June.

In just a year and a half, Bradford says he has been able to establish himself and his organization to tap into the many opportunities the country offers.