Mozambique: Disinformation On Cholera Causes Death of Four in Montepuez

Maputo — Disinformation about cholera has caused the death of four community leaders who have been murdered in Nacuca village, in Montepuez district, in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado.

Disinformation in rural areas about how cholera is spread has become alarmingly common. Cholera is blamed on community leaders, who are said believed to be spreading the disease deliberately - whereas, in reality, they are among those promoting the hygiene measures that can stop water-borne diseases such as cholera.

According to Monday's issue of the independent newsheet "Carta de Moçambique', due to the situation, a unit of the Mozambique Police (PRM) was deployed on Friday. The following day, Saturday, reinforcements were sent to deal with the demonstration, which only ended at midday.

"It's true. There have been riots in the village of Nacuca since Friday. People have destroyed the houses of local leaders, claiming that they are spreading cholera. So the police have already been there to calm things down, but the situation is terrible', said a police source.

In less than a month, several demonstrations linked to disinformation about the origin of cholera have been reported in Montepuez district. A similar situation was reported in Chiúre district, where deaths were recorded.

Over the past week, the health authorities have warned that another five (5) districts are on the verge of a cholera outbreak if urgent measures are not taken.

Edson Fernando, chief provincial doctor in Cabo Delgado, said that the districts of Pemba, Nangade, Ancuabe, Mocímboa da Praia and Palma are at risk, where there has been an increase in cases of acute diarrhoea.

Cholera is currently affecting the districts of Chiúre, Balama and Montepuez, with more than 900 cases.