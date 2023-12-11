Uganda: Museveni Trying to Rebuild ''bachwezi Empire'', Says Besigye

11 December 2023
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Samuel Muhimba

Opposition figure, Dr Kiiza Besigye has accused President Yoweri Museveni of using the military to control politics.

Besigye made the remarks on Monday while appearing on NBS Morning Breeze.

Besigye, who is the leader of the People's Front for Transition, further says Museveni has been using the military tactic to expand his power not only in Uganda but beyond the borders, in an attempt to build what he compared to the 'Bachwezi Empire'.

''The kingdom of the Bachwezi, that's what he is building. I think that's what he is trying to recreate. That's why he trying to take over parts of Congo, Rwanda, Sudan. He is trying to rebuild the Bachwezi empire,'' Besigye said.

According to Besigye, besides using the military, Museveni who has been in power since 1986 has resorted to controlling the resources and economy to stay on top.

However, the former presidential candidate warned that Museveni will increasingly use the two aforementioned tools to manage the state, noting ''You will find in all departments that he thinks are important, there is the military, and in violation of the law.''

He added, ''So, in the violation of the law, you have ministers who are serving officers of the army. NRM ministers who are members of UPDF in total, blatant violation of the constitution.''

