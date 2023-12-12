Kenya: Coast Water Works Restores Bulk Supply to Voi After Consensus On Unpaid Bill

11 December 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Voi — The Coast Water Works Development Agency has restored bulk water supply to Taita Taveta's Voi sub-county following consensus on unpaid bills by TAVEVO, the county's water service provider.

The restoration of water supply on Monday came after a four-day disruption that saw key facilities, including Moi County Referral Hospital, resort to water bowsers to replenish its supplies to keep critical operations going.

Taita Taveta Deputy Governor Christine Kilalo had faulted the government agency for disconnecting bulk supply despite a commitment to remit Sh4.2 million monthly to settle what she termed as historical claims.

''We were surprised they proceeded to disconnect us even after engaging them in good faith,'' she said on Sunday.

She said the move was in bad faith since the agency did not give notice of its intended action even as she appealed on water users to settle their bills promptly to support TAVEVO's resource mobilization efforts.

