South Africa: Zulu King in Doubt as Court Rejects Recognition - South African News Briefs - December 12, 2023

Court Finds King Misuzulu's Crowning as Zulu King Unlawful

The Zulu royal throne is on shaky grounds after the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria found that President Cyril Ramaphosa failed to follow due process to recognise Misuzulu KaZwelithini as King, reports News24. Judge Norman Davis delivered a judgment in the case that was brought to court by Misuzulu's brother, Prince Simakade Jackson Zulu and the late King Zwelithini's half-brother, Mbonisi Zulu, as they challenged the process followed to identify and appoint Misuzulu as the heir to the throne. In his judgment, Davis criticised Ramaphosa for failing to comply with the Traditional and Khoisan Act, which deals with transitional arrangements. Ramaphosa allegedly ignored objections and concerns within the royal family, leading to criticism from the court. The ongoing dispute affects the Zulu nation, with significant stakes in land, budget, and leadership. Cultural experts suggest the conflict arose due to inadequate scrutiny before Misuzulu's appointment, causing anxiety and divisions within the Zulu community.

Durban Beaches Close as E. Coli Levels Surge After Heavy Rains

After heavy rains in Durban, recent tests by the eThekwini Municipality and its partners, Adopt-a-River and Talbot, revealed alarming E. coli levels almost 10 times higher than the safety limit at six beaches along the coastline, reports IOL. These levels exceeded safety thresholds, prompting the closure of beaches from Ushaka in the south to Country Club Beach in the north. The excessive bacteria, primarily from fecal matter, likely stemmed from pollution entering the ocean via multiple rivers and streams, notably the Umgeni River meeting the ocean in the northern parts. Infrastructure damage during the 2022 flood worsened the situation, necessitating ongoing testing to safeguard residents. Informal settlements lacking proper sanitation near rivers exacerbate the problem. Exposure to high E. coli levels can cause symptoms like stomach cramps, diarrhea, and vomiting. The municipality underscored the link between heavy rainfall, pollution from various sources, and the compromised water quality, necessitating continued monitoring and beach closures until the situation improves.

Court Rules Parliament Arsonist Unfit to Stand Trial

The Western Cape High Court deems Parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe unfit for trial following an assessment of his capacity to comprehend legal proceedings, reports News24. Judge Nathan Erasmus concluded that Mafe lacked the ability to grasp the trial process, aligning with expert opinions. Despite Mafe's denial of any issues and his assertion that he set fire to the National Assembly due to Parliament being "useless," his counsel, Dali Mpofu, said intentions to appeal the ruling.

