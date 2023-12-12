Malawi: Mr and Miss Albinism Malawi Crowned

11 December 2023
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Ezra Mtimuni

The Association of Persons with Albinism in Malawi (APAM) has applauded the crowing of

Smart Vinti and Patricia Liwonde were crowned the 2023/2024 Mr and Miss Albinism of Malawi respectively in a contest held on Saturday at Golden Peacock in Lilongwe.

Vice-President Saulos Chilima's wife Mary and Minister of Gender, Community Development and Social Welfare Jean Sendeza were among high-profile guests while socialite Pemphero Mphande and radio person Ian Simbota, who was former Association of Persons with Albinism in Malawi (APAM) chairperson.

The organisers of the event said the two will act as ambassadors of people with albinism.

APAM also applauded the crowing of the two, saying they will advocate the rights of person with albinism in the country.

The association which organised the event, expressed hope that the two will embody the talent of people with albinism while raising awareness and dismissing misconceptions associated with people with albinism.

Reads part of the statement from APAM: ''Let us all embrace the diversity to end discrimination against persons with albinism. Persons with albinism should get the respect and dignity they deserve and the difference in skin colour should be celebrated and not to be regarded as a source of negative attitudes and misconceptions.''

In his speech, the just crowned Mr Albinism 2023/2024, Vinti said he would champion the fight for rights of people with albinism.

''I am happy to be crowned Mr Albinism Malawi in 2023/2024 with the exceptional approval from the judges and everyone who voted. It is now time for me and my colleague to deliver the promises we made and improve the albinism society,'' he said.

On her part, Liwonde also said she was happy to be crowned Miss Albino Malawi.

