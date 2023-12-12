South Africa Gunmen Release Abducted Malawian Pastor

South African based Malawian Pastor cum politician Pastor Hastings Salanje has been freed by gunmen almost two weeks after he was kidnapped at his church.

His ministry God's Chapel has confirmed the development through a press statement posted Salanje's Facebook saying he was released last night and dropped near a shopping centre.

''We are excited to announce that Our Spiritual Father; Pastor Hastings Salanje has been released by the kidnappers last night and was dropped off near a shopping centre in Katlehong, JHB, RSA.

''He will make an official video statement later this evening at 7:30 pm South African time. We'd like to thank everyone who stood with us in prayers and support during this time,'' reads the statement

Salanje was kidnapped after church service in Ransburg; and sources say gunmen who disguised as police officers found him in a meeting with some church elders.

In one of his Facebook posts, the evangelist Pastor Salanje announced that he will be Malawi's president in 2030.

There have been numerous attacks on Christian communities and kidnappings in South Africa in recent months.