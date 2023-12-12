Rwanda: Mbaoma Scores Brace Again As Ruthless APR Dismantle Amagaju FC

Red hot striker Victor Mbaoma continued his goalscoring form as his double inspired APR FC to a 3-1 victory over Amagaju FC at Huye Stadium on Monday, December 11.

The defending champions outplayed and convincingly beat the newly-promoted side to finish the first round at the top of the Primus National League table standings.

Both teams started the encounter brightly but APR looked more aggressive as they pinned Amagaju into their own half.

Thierry Froger's high pressing approach paid off in the 16th minute when Jean Claude Dusabe bundled the ball into his own net to give the visitor's a deserved lead.

APR continued to pile more pressure on Amagaju FC the and extended their lead in the 25th minute through a fantastic finish from striker Victor Mbaoma.

The Nigerian talisman was at it again on the stroke of half time when he netted his personal second and APR's third goal in the 44th minute to take full control of the match. It was Mbaoma's 12th league goal of the campaign in 15 games, as he continues to lead the top scoring charts in his debut season with the army side.

APR were leading 3-0 at the break leaving a mount for Amagaju climb in the second half.

The home side started to create some decent chances as they made inroads into the vital area of the army side and they eventually reduced the deficit in the 52nd minute through Seth Nkurunziza.

Froger brought on Innocent Nshuti and Sharaf Eldin Shaiboub for Prince Buregeya and Alain Kwitonda respectively as they pushed for the fourth goal but Amagaju's back four, led by Janvier Dushimirimana, stood resolute at the back as the game ended 3-1 in favor of APR.

The result saw APR maintain their top spot with 33 points, opening a four-point gap between them and second-placed Musanze FC and five points clear of Police.

Vincent Mashami's law enforcers could finish the first round of the league in the second place should they beat Musanze ahead of their clash on Tuesday, December 12.