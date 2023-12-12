Kenya: National Transport and Safety Authority Set to Increase Service Charges in a New Proposal

12 December 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Nairobi — The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) is planning to increase service costs by up to 3,900 percent.

NTSA argues that the proposed changes are meant to bridge the revenue deficit.

''This shortfall does not include the additional funding required to fund key road safety programmes, recurrent costs of ICT systems maintainance and ljcence for the same,'' said the NTSA.

In the new proposal, licence review for driving schools will double from Sh100,000 to Sh200,000.

Speed governor replacement will cost Sh150,000, up from Sh50,000, representing a 200 percent increment.

The conversion of foreign licence plates to domestic ones, on the other hand, is set to go up from Sh1,000 to Sh10,000. Kenyans seeking to transfer ownership of their vehicles (1000 CC) will fork out Sh10,000, up from Sh1,660 now.

While changing a motor vehicle colour will see a vehicle pay Sh20,000 up from Sh500 now, renewal of a secondhand motor dealer licence is set to rise to Sh100, 000 from Sh4, 200.

