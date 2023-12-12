Kenya: Muneria Wins Malaga Marathon in Spain as Kenyans Rule Road Races in Busy Weekend for Athletics

11 December 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Omondi Onyatta

Nairobi — The 2016 Africa Cross Country bronze medalist Charles Muneria clocked a personal best of 2:08:54 to win the Malaga Marathon on Sunday as part of what was a plentiful harvest for Kenyans in various road races across the globe.

In second place was Moroccan Abdelilah Elmainouni who timed 2:09:48 as another Kenyan, Moses Mitei, came third in 2:11:31.

The triumph was Muneria's second in three months following his win at the Munster Marathon in Germany where he clocked 2:09:07.

In the women's race, two-time Daegu Marathon champion Pamela Rotich clocked 2:33:52 to take top honour as Moldova's Lilia Fisikovici (2:34:12) and Swedish Hanna Lindholm (2:34:50) finished second and third respectively.

Rotich's last race was at the Buenos Aires Marathon in September where she ran a faster time of 2:27:37 to finish third.

At the Guangzhou Marathon, it was redemption for Moses Kibet after he clocked 2:09:20 to clinch the men's race, ahead of fellow countrymen, Felix Kibitok (2:09:50) and Kibrom Desta Habtu of Ethiopia (2:12:57) in second and third respectively.

The win was an early Christmas gift for Kibet and a perfect way to wipe away the tears of finishing an underwhelming fifth at the Sydney Marathon in September where he clocked 2:13:28.

It was not to be for Kenya in the women's race of the same competition as Risper Chebet narrowly missed out on the podium places, finishing fourth in 2:38:31.

Ethiopian Guteni Shone Imana led a clean podium sweep for her country, timing 2:28:30 in first, ahead of Chaltu Chimdesa (2:33:13) and Yenenesh Dinkesa (2:37:13).

At the Mersin Marathon in Turkey, the 2019 Istanbul Half Marathon champion Bernard Kipkorir timed 2:09:33 to lead a clean podium sweep for Kenya in the men's race.

His compatriots, Asbel Rutto and Hillary Kipchumba clocked 2:09:46 and 2:10:11 to finish second and third respectively.

Paul Lonyangata was victorious at the Honolulu Marathon, timing 2:15:42 in first place as Eritrean Filmon Ande (2:16:01) and another Kenyan, Ruben Kiprop (2:17:32), finished second and third.

Cynthia Jerotich Limo clocked 2:33:01 to win the women's race as Ethiopians Sintatehu Getahun (2:35:16) and Kasu Bitew Lemeneh (2:36:04) took the next two podium places.

