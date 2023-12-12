Kenya Roads Board Identifying Black Spots Due to Rising Road Accidents

Nairobi — The Kenya Roads Board has started an exercise of identifying black spots due to the alarming fatalities of road accidents.

According to Policy, Research and Road Management Systems Director Tom Omai, the inspection started with the Northern corridor which is from Mombasa to Malaba.

''We started with this Northern Corridor, all the way from Mombasa to Malaba,'' he said.

''We are looking at the whole design and identifying the blackspots and then coming up with recommendations, and how some sections can be improved so that these facilities can come down,'' he added.

The board has spotlighted that over the past 6 months, over three thousand lives were lost due to road accidents, due to the fact that many of our roads were designed without a road safety audit and the inspection that they have started is focused on mending this concern.

''The reason we are doing this is because of the fatalities that we are getting from road accidents countrywide, it is alarming that now within 6 months we have lost over three thousand lives,'' the director said.

''It is something to worry about and because we oversee the road network in Kenya, it becomes our business, we must come and see how we can support with the resources we have,'' he added.