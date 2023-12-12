Tanzania: 'Organize Science, Technology Exhibitions to Encourage Innovations'

DAR ES SALAAM: SCIENCE and technology exhibitions at regional and district levels crucial in encouraging innovations among the youth.

The statement was made recently by Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences (MUHAS), Professor Bruno Sunguye during the 13rd Young Scientists Tanzania 2023 awards ceremony and Exhibition.

Prof Sunguye noted that organizing such exhibitions would enable the students explore ideas, generate solutions, and invent new concepts, ultimately working towards building a better future.

He said science and technology exhibitions will support and empower young people in secondary schools.

''This would nurture their talents, inspire their curiosity, and equip them with the necessary skills and knowledge,'' he stated.

''This collaborative approach will not only benefit the individual students but also contribute to the overall advancement and prosperity of the nation,'' he added.

He said the projects presented and awarded during the YST2023 represent the culmination of extensive research and development undertaken by students countrywide.

''The projects offer captivating insights into the world around us, showcasing the remarkable talent and potential that exists within our country.

''Through their critical thinking, curiosity, and unwavering commitment, these students have breathed life into science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, extending their impact beyond the confines of the classroom,'' he said.

Chairman of YST Board, Prof Yunus Mgaya said the ability to engage young minds in such a manner, encouraging them to think critically and creatively, has undoubtedly contributed to the development of valuable skills, knowledge, and a passion for scientific exploration.

He said the impact of that approach may go beyond the immediate results of the projects; but also, it implants the seeds of inspiration and curiosity that would continue to motivate these young scientists as they embark on their future endeavours, Prof Mgaya said.

''By providing a platform for these remarkable individuals to showcase their projects and ideas, YST has not only nurtured a culture of scientific inquiry but has also contributed significantly to the overall development of scientific literacy and innovation within our country,'' he commented.