Kenya: Ethiopian President Sahle-Work Zewde in Kenya for Jamhuri Day Fete

11 December 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Investments, Trade and Industry Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano has this afternoon received President Sahle-Work Zewde at he Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

President Zewde is in the country for the 60th Jamhuri Day Celebrations scheduled for Tuesday.

CS Miano noted that Kenya and Ethiopia share a long-standing friendship rooted in mutual benefit, trade, and cooperation.

''This afternoon, as the Escort of Honour, I had the pleasure of welcoming H.E. Sahle-Work Zewde, the President of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, and her delegation at JKIA,'' said Miano on X.

This is not the first time CS Miano has played the role of Escort of Honour for special guests visiting the country.

Miano was also the Escort for Queen Camilla, who accompanied King Charles III for a royal visit to Kenya.

An escort of honour represents the President in welcoming the visiting head of state and bolstering bilateral relations between the countries.

