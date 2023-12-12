Angola: Rains in Luanda Cause Eight Deaths in About Four Months

Luanda — Eight people died as a result of the rains that fell on the city of Luanda from August 15 to December 5, the Provincial Commission for Civil Protection said on Tuesday.

The data was presented during the briefing meeting for the assessment of the impact of rainfall in the current season, held by the Provincial Government.

According to the commission's spokesman, Bravo Mendes, the deaths were by dragging, electrocution and drowning.

He pointed to the municipality of Cacuaco, with three cases, as being the one with the most victims, while the other cases were recorded in the municipalities of Luanda, Belas, Cazenga, Kilamba Kiaxi and Viana.

Regarding the number of homes flooded, a total of 6,175 were registered, 65 collapsed and a total of 6,240 families affected.

Bravo Mendes explained that the municipality of Viana leads the number of flooded homes with four thousand and 48 cases, followed by Kilamba Kiaxi with one thousand and three cases.

Houses collapsed in the municipalities of Cacuaco, Talatona, Belas and Quiçama.

The rains also caused the fall of 100 trees in the municipality of Luanda, five in the municipality of Belas, one in Talatona and an equal number in the municipality of Kilamba Kiaxi.

There were also 10 damaged schools in the municipality of Viana, six in Cazenga, three in Kilamba Kiaxi, two in Belas and one in Luanda, in addition to two hospitals in the municipality of Cazenga.

The official regretted the existence of few technical means of rescue such as pumps, chainsaws, suction vehicles and portable electric generators to respond to emergencies.

At the briefing, the director of the National Institute of Meteorology and Geophysics (INAMET), João Afonso, said that above-average rainfall is expected during this month, as well as January and February 2024. The forecast, he continued, is for rainfall above 300 millimeters.

During the early hours of Monday, Luanda was affected by heavy rains leaving streets and avenues Inaccessible, houses flooded, among other damages still to be assessed. LIN/ART/DOJ