Angola: More Than a Thousand Piim Projects Completed

Luanda — One thousand 138 projects linked to the Integrated Plan for Intervention in Municipalities (PIIM), of the 2,358 eligible projects across the country, have been completed and 565 have a level of physical execution of more than 70 percent.

The information was advanced, on Monday, by the national coordinator of PIIM, Márcio Daniel, on the sidelines of the VI ordinary meeting, chaired by the Minister of State for Economic Coordination, José de Lima Massano.

During the meeting, which assessed, among other topics, the level of physical and financial progress of the works during 2023, of the 2,584 eligible projects, 2,305 have a considerable level of financial execution.

According to the coordinator, the works in the health, education and communication and basic sanitation sectors are the ones that show significant advances.

As for the Health sector, he stressed that the PIIM has had an impact on the lives of citizens with 332 units that strengthen primary care coming into operation. He added that these infrastructures allowed the entry into operation of about 3,300 new beds.

He clarified that at the level of the education sector, the plan has completed more than 267 new schools of 12 and seven classrooms.

He said that in the field of communication routes, the PIIM has completed the earthworks of 712 kilometers, the asphalting of 117 kilometers and 18 kilometers are under recycling. FMA/ART/DOJ