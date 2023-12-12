Kenya's National Day

12 December 2023
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
press release

On behalf of the Government of the United States and the American people, I send best wishes to the people of Kenya as you celebrate your Independence Day.

Our steadfast relationship is grounded in our shared democratic values, collaboration in addressing the existential threat of climate change, and joint efforts to promote peace, prosperity, and security in the region and beyond. We look to forward to continuing to deepen our close economic partnership for the benefit of Kenyans and Americans alike. The people of Kenya can continue to count on the United States as a dedicated friend as we address our shared challenges.

I congratulate Kenya on 60 years of independence and wish Kenyans a joyous Jamhuri Day.

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

