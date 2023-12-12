Rwanda: Munyangaju Calls for End of GBV in Sports

11 December 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

The Minister of Sports Aurore Mimosa Munyangaju says the fight against Gender Based Violence requires collective efforts in all sectors including sports.

Munyangaju was speaking during the closing ceremony of the 16 Days of Activism against Gender Based Violence event held at BK Arena on Sunday, December 10.

The Minister emphasized that all hands must be on deck as Rwanda pushes to create a conducive environment for women in sports.

"The fight against Gender Based Violence is for everyone. It requires active participation and people must be watchdogs," said Munyangaju.

"We have to create an environment where everyone has the chance to participate and excel in sports free from fear and violence," she added.

On her part, Jennet Kem, the United Nations (UN) Women Country Representative in Rwanda, urged the youth spearhead the fight to end gender-based violence.

"I urge the young people to go back home and spread the message against Gender Based Violence. It is not only in sports, it cuts across everywhere," Kem said.

"The new generation must make it their top priority to end gender-based violence in all forms," she added.

The campaign against Gender Based Violence started on November 25 under the theme "Invest to prevent Gender Based Violence."

As part of the 16-day program, 13 distinguished women in sports in Rwanda were awarded for their outstanding performance in various sports in 2023. Among them are international referee Salma Mukansanga, cyclist Diane Ingabire, cricketer Henriette Ishimwe, tennis coach Joselyne Umulisa and sitting volleyball captain Liliane Mukobwankawe.

Others include basketball player Odile Tetero and Taekwondo champion Zura Mushambokazi, female rally driver Queen Kalimpinya, Fencing coach Tufaha Uwihoreye, Sr Philomene Nyirahuku, the head teacher of GSND de Karubanda and Karate Coach Solange Gashagaza Ingabire.

Books on Gender Based Violence were also distributed to all the sporting federations in Rwanda as part of plans to end the gender abuse in the sports ecosystem.

