Rwanda: Players Abroad - Bizimana Dazzles Again in Kryvbas Draw

It was a fair weekend for Rwandan players plying their trade abroad as most teams gear up for the Christmas break.

Rwanda international Djihad Bizimana again proved his mettle with a commanding performance as Kryvbas played out a 2-2 draw with Zorya Luhansk to maintain the top spot in the Ukrainian Premier League.

Emmanuel Imanishimwe was also excellent on his return to action for FAR Rabat who beat Maghreb de Fes 3-1 to claim the top spot in the Moroccan Botola Pro 1 League but Rwanda target Noam Emeran again missed FC Gronningen's 2-0 home win over Telstar.

Times Sport takes a look at how Rwandan players fared abroad over the weekend.

Ukraine

Amavubi skipper Djihad Bizimana played 90 minutes for league leaders Kryvbas who drew 2-2 with Zorya Luhansk on Friday.

Belgium

It was a weekend to forget for teenager Hakim Sahabo as his side Standard Liege II suffered a 4-0 mauling at the hands of Dender at the Stade de la Cite on Saturday despite playing all 90 minutes of football action in Challenger Pro League.

Samuel Gueulette bossed Raal La Louviere's midfield to perfection as they travelled to the Bergestadion to defeat Tienen 1-0 on Sunday. Countryman Salomon Nirisarike was once again not in the Tienen match day squad.

In the U21 league, goalkeeper Matteo Nkurunziza and left-back Hendrick Yves Mutamuliza featured for RWDM U21 who defeated Lommel U21 2-1.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

ALSO READ: Bizimana joins Ukrainian side Kryvbas

France

In the French Ligue 1, right-back Warren Kamanzi was a full timer for Toulouse who were thrashed 3-0 by Olympique Lyonnais at the Groupama Stadium.

Morocco

Left back Emmanuel Imanishimwe was superb at the back, helping AS FAR Rabat recorded a 2-1 win over Maghreb de Fes on Friday to move to the top of the Botola League table standings with 23 points after 11 rounds of games.

Netherlands

Winger Noam Emeran was not in the squad for Dutch second tier side Gronningen who beat Telstar 2-0 at the Euroborg Stadium on Friday night.

Saudi Arabia

Defensive midfielder Steve Rubanguka was in action for Al Nojoom who lost 2-0 to Al Washm on Friday.

Luxembourg

Central midfielder Sven Kalisa featured for Etzella Ettelbruck who beat Alisontia 2-0 on Sunday to finish the first round of the Luxembourg second league in second position.

South Africa

Goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari was an unused substitute for TS Galaxy who lost 1-0 to Orlando Pirates on Saturday.