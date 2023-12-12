Rwanda Edge Uganda in ACA T20 Finals League

Rwanda men's cricket team registered one of their biggest victories in international cricket with a two-run win over Uganda in the ACA T20 Africa Cup Finals on Monday at Willowmoore Park in Benoni, Johannesburg, South Africa.

Defending champions Uganda came into the game as favorites but Rwanda had their own aspirations.

Rwanda captain Clinton Rubagumya won the toss and chose to bat.

The top batting order, led by opener Hamza Khan, who scored 19 runs including 1 four and 2 sixes off 15 balls, Didier Ndakubwimana (10 runs off 24) and Oscar Manishimwe (10 runs from 14), laid the foundation for Rwanda's shock win.

The victory was indeed a team effort as proven by the fact that every batter put run on board. Top scorer Zappy Bimenyimana, who arrived to the crease at number 10 and smashed a quick-fire 20 runs, including 2 sixes from just 10 balls.

Martin Akayezu (13 runs), Nadir Muhammad (08), Eric Niyomugabo (08), Kevin Irakoze (07), Orchide Tuyisenge (05), Wilson Niyitanga (04) and Emmanuel Sebareme added (03) as coach Lee Booth's team put on 115 runs.

Henry Senyondo was the pick of Uganda' bowling with 3 wickets from four overs, while Jonathan Sebanja took 2 wickets from 4 overs. Rwanda's other 3 wickets were shared among Kenneth Waiswa, Brian Masaba and Alpesh Ranjani, who picked one apiece. Both Tuyisenge and Akayezu were run-out.

Coming into the second inning with a target to chase 116 runs to win, Uganda got off to the best possible chase with opener Roger Mukasa scoring 36 runs before he was run out by Kubwimana off the bowling of Khan. Ranjani, batting at number 6, finished with 27 runs not out from 26 balls.

Simon Sesazi (18), Mukasa (15) and Sebanja (08) were the other run-getters for Uganda, who were bowled out for 113 runs with 2 balls to spare.

Akayezu led Rwanda's bowling attack with figures of 3 wickets from 3.3 overs for 34 runs, whereas Muhammad took 2 wickets from 4 overs for 19 runs. Kubwimana, Sebareme and Irakoze picked one wicket each.

Lee Booth's men have four days to prepare for their next match against Malawi on Saturday, while Uganda faces the same country on Wednesday.

Rwanda man's were avenging for their sisters who lost to Uganda in the ongoing International Cricket Council (ICC) Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier on Sunday in Entebbe Cricket Oval.

Uganda women clinched a clinical 6-wicket win in the East African derby against Leonard Nhamburo's side on Match day Two of the qualifier.

The hosts are looking to secure one of the two coveted spots to the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Global Qualifier in Dubai next year.

The East African derby held significant stakes for both nations, with Uganda seeking redemption in front of their fans.

This mission stemmed from their previous defeat to Rwanda by 6 wickets in the Kwibuka Women's T20 International Tournament final at Gahanga Stadium in Kigali last June.

Monday

Rwanda 115/10 (20 overs) vs Uganda 113/10 (19.3 overs)

Rwanda won by 2 Runs