Nyanza district residents are already reaping benefits of the ongoing Ngoma-Nyanza road construction. The road will link Southern Province to Eastern Province, enhancing accessibility without the need to traverse through City of Kigali.

The Ngoma-Nyanza road upgrading project, spanning around 123 kilometers and connecting Ngoma, Bugesera, and Nyanza districts, is progressing in phases, including the Ngoma-Ramiro road (52.8 km) and Kibugabuga - Gasoro (66.55 km).

This crucial infrastructure is expected to play a pivotal role in fostering trade, tourism, agriculture, health, education, and various sectors of the economy. It is poised to facilitate the efficient and secure movement of goods and people along the regional corridor from Tanzania to Rwanda and neighboring countries, notably through the Rwanda-Tanzania border at Rusumo.

The Central Corridor, extending 2,170 kilometers through Tanzania, serves as a vital link connecting Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, and the Democratic Republic of Congo to Dar es Salaam and its port.

Ntazinda Erasme, Mayor of Nyanza district, expresses residents' optimism regarding this project, led by the Rwanda Transport Development Agency (RTDA). In the last financial year, the district allocated over Rwf 19.1 billion from its budget to fund its part in the construction of this road.

These funds originated from the national budget, primarily funded by taxpayers, illustrating the dedication of compliant taxpayers to the development of their nation without depending on external donors.

"The road is a key infrastructure that helps people connect, do business freely, and facilitate the movement of goods and services," Mayor Ntazinda said.

Furthermore, the construction works have generated employment opportunities, positively impacting the lives of various individuals.

In addition to the extensive road project, numerous other roads have been constructed in Nyanza district, including an asphalt road connecting to HVP Gatagara to assist people with disabilities nationwide, costing Rwf 1.2 billion for a 1.9-kilometer stretch. Another road, linking Nyanza Milk Industries (formerly Laiterie de Nyanza) to High Court - Girimpuhwe - UNILAK at 1.5 kilometers, was built at a cost of around Rwf 942.2 million.

Mayor Ntazinda also highlighted achievements in social welfare, including new water supply lines beneficial residents of Rwabicuma sector and others leading to Kigoma and Busoro sectors.

The Kibinja - Muyira - Karama water supply line, costing approximately Rwf 1.2 billion, the Cross-border Water Supply System Kibirizi at Rwf 2.7 billion, and the Mushirarungu - Gacu - Gishike - Nyarusange na Butantsinda-Gahombo-Busoro line at Rwf 2.1 billion, demonstrate the district's commitment to infrastructure development.

Various suspended bridges constructed in the sectors of Nyagisozi, Cyabakamyi, Mukingo, and Kigoma, totaling Rwf 668.4 million, have improved market access and alleviated concerns related to river crossings.

Additionally, Rwf 700 million was allocated to provide shelter to survivors of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, and Rwf 127.4 million was invested in the construction of several classrooms.

Mayor Ntazinda expressed gratitude to compliant taxpayers as the driving force behind Rwanda's development, urging those still hesitant to reconsider their stance.

Southern Province Governor Alice Kayitesi encouraged businesses to adopt Electronic Billing Machines (EBM) for invoicing, emphasizing their role in transparently recording income and taxes to prevent evasion or undervaluation.

''We also encourage all customers to request an EBM receipt until all of us embrace this initiative,'' she said.

In recent days, the Government of Rwanda, through the Ministry of Finance and the Rwanda Revenue Authority, organized the Taxpayers Appreciation Month to report on tax revenue collections from the previous financial year.

The initiative aimed to recognize the most compliant taxpayers and showcase achievements financed by collected tax revenues, contributing to enhanced voluntary tax compliance. The grand event is scheduled for December 22, 2023, at the Intare Conference Arena.