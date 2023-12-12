Rwanda - Inmates Eligible for Parole After Serving a Quarter of Their Terms

Inmates in various correctional facilities in the country can now apply for parole after serving only a quarter of their jail terms, thanks to new amendments in the criminal procedure.

Published in the public gazette on December 4, the changes relate to different features of the judicial system, including release on parole.

Parole is the release of a prisoner before the expiry of a sentence, on the promise of good behaviour.

Prior to the adjustments, inmates would apply for parole after serving two thirds of their jail terms.

For inmates who are serving jail terms that are longer than five years, they can apply for parole after accomplishing a third of them, while those serving life sentences can apply for parole after spending 15 years in correctional facilities.

For an inmate to qualify for parole, they need to write to the Minister of Justice requesting for it.

A specific committee decides who qualifies for the conditional release.

The released individuals must comply with specific conditions until the time of the sentence they were serving elapses.

Among these, they must report to the Prosecutor at the primary level of their residence, Public Prosecution Office as well as at the Cell, Sector and District of their residence within fifteen days from the date of their release.

They must also appear before the prosecutors at the same levels once a month on a day fixed by the Prosecutor at the primary level.

Every time they need to travel abroad, they must seek authorisation from the Minister of Justice.

In case of any obstacles that may hinder the released individuals from complying with the set conditions, they are required to send a message, using information technology, to the Prosecutor at the primary level of their residence explaining the reasons which prevented them from fulfilling the conditions.

The message in question must be compiled together with the village administration and sent to the primary level prosecutor.

Revocation of the release:

Release on parole can be revoked due to reasons, such as, when the beneficiary of the release on parole is sentenced in a non-appealable judgment for another offence.

Also in case of notorious misconduct of the beneficiary or breach of one of the conditions set for them to fulfil, the parole can be revoked.

''In cases of urgency, the Public Prosecution may arrest the beneficiary of release on parole and immediately inform the Minister in charge of justice,'' a ministerial order regarding parole reads.

Effects of revocation of release

A person whose release on parole is revoked serves the term of imprisonment that was remaining at the time release on parole was granted.

''Serving that imprisonment penalty is counted from the day the release on parole is revoked. However, in counting that term of imprisonment, no account is taken of the period during which the convict has voluntarily avoided serving the penalty,'' the order notes.