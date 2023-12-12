Rwanda: MP Mukabalisa Strikes Gold at Inter-Parliamentary Games

12 December 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Alexis Kayinamura

Rwandan Member of Parliament Germaine Mukabalisa struck gold on Monday, December 11, by winning the 400m race at the East African Community (EAC) Inter-Parliamentary Games held at Bugesera stadium.

Mukabalisa, who currently serves on the Public Accounts Committee in parliament, clinched the gold medal clocking 1:31.73 overcoming stiff competition from Tanzania's Anatropia Theorest 1:21.09 and Uganda's Susan Mugabi who finished third with 1:31.73 respectively.

"I am so thrilled to win. I've been training hard for some days and I followed instructions of my coach. We also learned from the previous games in Juba last year, so we had time to improve with the support of our parliamentary leadership," Mukabalisa told Times Sport.

On the other hand, Rwanda's men's football team faced a heavy defeat of 12-0 against Uganda at Kigali Pele stadium.

The 13th edition of the Inter-Parliamentary Games, taking place in Kigali from December 8-18, revolves around the theme: "For a progressive, peaceful, and all-inclusive EAC."

The games have attracted parliamentarians from six EAC partner states namely Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, South Sudan, Burundi and hosts Rwanda. The East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) is also taking part.

The competition features eight sports disciplines including football, netball, athletics, tug-of-war, volleyball, walk race, golf, basketball and darts.

In football, Rwanda suffered arguably the heaviest defeat in the game following 12-0 demolition by Uganda.

