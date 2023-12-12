Kenya: Ruto Leads 60th Jamhuri Day Celebrations at Uhuru Gardens

President William Ruto has arrived at the Uhuru Gardens to lead Kenyans in commemorating the 60th Jamhuri Day celebrations.

During the event, the President presided over his second trooping of colors ceremony led by the 25 Mechanized Infantry Battalion (MIB).

Notable leaders present at the event include Ethiopia's President Sahle-Work Zewde.

President Ruto arrived at Uhuru Gardens shortly before 10am accompanied by First Lady Rachel.

Other officials present include Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Chief Justice Martha Koome, cabinet secretaries and members of the diplomatic corp.

Jamhuri Day, observed annually on December 12, marks the day in 1963 when Kenya gained independence from British colonial rule.