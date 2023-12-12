Ethiopia: News - PM Abiy Ahmed Sacks Taye Dendea As State Minister of Peace

Addis Abeba — PM Abiy Ahmed has sacked Taye Dendea, state minister of Peace effective immediately in a letter issued on 11 December 2023.

The letter, which is posted on a verified facebook page of Taye Dendea, fails short of explaining the reason underlying the decision, but thanked the now ex-state minister for his contribution during his tenure since 08 October 2021.

This comes in the backdrop of unprecedented recent media engagement and social media posts by Taye Dendea where he made stern remarks criticizing the PM Abiy led government.

In a facebook post on 06 December 2023, and subsequent interview with BBC's Afaan Oromoo service Taye blamed the government for the failure of Dar es Salaam peace talks between the Ethiopian government and the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA).

In another facebook post on Sunday, 10 December 2023, Taye criticised the government for disallowing a protest rally planned to be held in the capital which led to the arrest of over 95 individuals.

Reacting to the letter of his termination Taye Dendea described the PM as a ''barbarian who plays with human blood''.

Taye has been critical of his own government and the ruling party particularly the administration of the Oromia regional state from where he hails and was elected as member of the Caffee, regional parliament.