Malawi: Court Reserves Bail Ruling On Kalindo Until Friday

A court in Mangochi has reserved its bail ruling until Friday, December 15, 2023 for comedian turned rights activist Bon Kalindo who is facing charges of violence incitement.

The Mangochi Senior Resident Magistrate's Court laid down the charges against him when he appeared before the court on Monday.

His arrest follows violent protests in Mangochi on November 30, 2023 which he laid against the devaluation of the kwacha and escalating cost of living.

Kalindo was on Monday formally charged following his recent arrest on December 8 in Zomba, immediately after he was granted bail on similar charges.

Kalindo has since denied the fresh charges.

Senior Resident Magistrate Muhammad Chande has, therefore, reserved his ruling on bail application to 15 December 2023 when the state is also expected to start parading witnesses in the case.

State Prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent Loyd Kachosa, argued that if Kalindo was to be given bail, he would interfere with witnesses.