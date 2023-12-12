Angola: Foreign Minister Presents José Aparecido De Oliveira Award to Jucarente Youth Association

Luanda — Angola's Foreign Affairs minister, Téte António, on Monday in the Province of Luanda, formally presented the José Aparecido de Oliveira Prize to the Youth Association for the Support of Underprivileged Young People "Jucarente" in Luanda, on Monday.

The minister made the presentation on behalf of the Head of State, João Lourenço, winner of this award from the Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries (CPLP), due to his unique contribution to the projection of the organisation and especially to the implementation of the Agreement on Mobility between Member States.

President Lourenço received the award this year, during its 6th edition, by decision of the jury, and then chose to donate the 30,000 euros he received to the youth association, for its social achievements in the country, in the form of support for the most disadvantaged young people.

At the time, he said that the Angolan government believes that the best way to correct social and economic inequalities is through the joint commitment of national and international institutions, associations and companies to minimise the imbalance in society through concrete actions.

He reiterated his call for everyone to maintain the spirit of social solidarity, not just on Christmas Eve, but at all times, with special attention to creating training and employment opportunities for young people.

He wished the Jucarente Youth Association success and encouraged them to continue their charitable work to alleviate the needs of the most needy young people.

In turn, the Jucarente president, José Gombo, expressed gratitude for having benefited from the amount donated by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço.

He said that the money would benefit, transform and impact the lives of 5,000 families across the country, with an emphasis on people with motor disabilities, the empowerment of groups of women with albinism and patients who use the social association Humaniza Network.

The Youth Association for the Support of Young People in Need "Jucarente", with more than 20,000 members, is represented in different countries, namely Germany, Switzerland, Brazil, France, Portugal, Spain and Belgium.

