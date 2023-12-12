Zimbabwe: President Exhorts Ministers to Work Harder ...As Cabinet Goes On Recess

12 December 2023
The Herald (Harare)

President Mnangagwa has called upon cabinet ministers to build on achievements made thus far and work harder to enable the country to industrialise and modernise towards achieving Vision 2030.

In his address prior to chairing the last cabinet meeting of this year, early today, the President said even though tremendous progress has been made towards fulfilling the aspirations of the people, more work lies ahead.

''While much work lies ahead; we must continuously do more in our quest to modernise, industrialise and grow our economy while improving the quality of life for our people.

''The growth of the economy notwithstanding, all ministries must work harder for the achievement of impactful results in our various programmes and projects.''

Towards that end, the President directed Cabinet to accelerate the implementation of the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) so that the country's Vision 2030 of ''an empowered and prosperous upper-middle income society'', is attained much earlier.

''Your work is therefore, cut out for you. Hence, Cabinet recess does not mean that we close our offices completely, Government business must not be disrupted and your availability to attend to issues, remain integral,'' said the President.

The President also noted that because of the culture of inherent continuity of the Second Republic, Government completed all the Mid-Term Reports on the Third 100-Day Cycle Priority Projects, despite the changes in the nomenclature of various ministerial portfolios that followed the August elections.

