Zimbabwe: Ivy Kombo, Admire Kasi's Fraud Trial Begins

The trial of gospel musician Ivy Kombo and her husband Admire Kasi who allegedly fraudulently acquired certificates to practice law in Zimbabwe after obtaining Bachelor of Laws degrees in England commenced yesterday with the State leading its first witness Joel Zimba who is the finance and administration manager for the Council for Legal Education (CLE).

In his evidence-in-chief, Zimba told the court that Kombo and her husband's conversion certificates tendered before the court were not of candidates that had been exempted but of those that had written exams.

He nailed the third accused person in the matter, Huggins Hardwork Duri who is the suspended executive secretary for CLE as the one who facilitated their certificates.

He explained the processes involved for one to receive a conversion certificate and it was Duri who would compile the list of candidates to receive the certificates and have them signed by the signatories of the organisation.

Zimba further told the court that as a result of this fraudulent act, the council lost credibility to handle examinations which are now being handled by the University of Zimbabwe.

During cross examination, Kombo's lawyer Mr Admire Rubaya tendered documents before the court that proved that their exemptions were above board.

Mr Rubaya tendered the application made to CLE for exemption to write the examinations since both Kombo and her husband hold masters qualifications in law.

Another document confirming approval of Kombo's application for exemption signed by the CLE chairperson Justice Slyvia Chirawu as well as the receipts of the payments she made to the council in correspondence to the approved letter were tendered as exhibits.

However, commenting on those documents, Zimba said he was not sure about their authenticity since he is not the one who signed them although he confirmed that the people who authorised the letters were indeed from his organisation.

Regarding the receipt of payment for eight modules US$560 which has Zimba's signature appendixes, he denied ever signing the receipt in question although he acknowledged that the signature on the document was his.

In Kombo's defense, she is denying all the charges levelled against her citing that on April 3, 2019 she initially completed an application form for the designation of her Bachelor of Law degree but then was a advised by a CLE official who attended to her that she could be eligible for exemption since she was a holder of a Masters law degree.

She alleges that she was then advised that she would be informed if she had been successfully considered for exemption or if she would sit for an exam.

On July 8, Kombo was invited by CLE officials, not Duri ,to collect a signed letter by the CLE chairperson Justice Slyvia Chirawu informing her that she had considered her application for designation of foreign legal qualification and had granted her exemptions regarding all the eight subjects.

The matter is continuing today with the State leading more witnesses.

The magistrate is Mrs Feresi Chakanyuka while Mr Anesu Chirenje and Mr Oscar Madhume are appearing for the State.