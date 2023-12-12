South Africa: Trevor Noah Scores Golden Globe Nomination

12 December 2023
Scrolla (Johannesburg)

South African comedian Trevor Noah has been nominated for a first Golden Globe Award.

Noah is up for the award in the newly introduced category of Best Performance in Stand-up Comedy on Television for his Netflix special, ''Where Was I''.

The 81st Golden Globe Awards, recognising the best in film and American television, will be held in Los Angeles on 7 January 2024.

Noah, 39, best known as the former host of The Daily Show in the US, has gained major international praise.

The new category of Best Performance in Stand-up Comedy on Television, along with Cinematic and Box Office Achievement in Motion Pictures, shows a fresh direction for the Golden Globes under the new leadership of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).

The expanded voting body now includes 300 individuals from 75 countries.

''Where Was I'' is Noah's fourth Netflix comedy special and captures his unique comedic perspective on his global travels during the Off the Record tour.

The special is set to stream from 19 December.

Noah faces stiff competition in his category. He is going up against other renowned comedians like Ricky Gervais, Chris Rock, Amy Schumer, Sarah Silverman, and Wanda Sykes.

The Johannesburg-born comedian has previously won a number of awards, including a Primetime Emmy in 2017, an MTV Movie & TV Award for Best Host in 2017, and three NAACP Image Awards in 2022.

Notably, he was the first South African to host the Grammy Awards for three consecutive years.

