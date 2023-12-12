South Africa: Finally! Naledi Accepts Mac G's Lobola

Mac G, the renowned broadcaster, finally hit a milestone in his relationship with long-time partner Naledi Monamodi.

After two unsuccessful attempts, his lobola was accepted.

Known for his role as the founder and host of Podcast and Chill, Mac G (real name Macgyver Mukwevho) has had a rocky path to this point.

29-year-old Monamodi previously turned down his lobola due to her young age and concerns about marriage.

The couple's relationship took a public turn when Mac G proposed to Monamodi at the SunBet Arena, in front of an audience of 10,000.

This grand gesture, he admits, was part of a strategic move.

''I knew she wouldn't say no in front of 10,000 people. There's no way. It was strategic,'' he humorously revealed during a chat with DJ Fresh.

Despite the challenges, Mac G has always felt a strong connection with Monamodi from their very first meeting.

He initially aimed to date one of her friends but was drawn to Monamodi instead.