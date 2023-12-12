Kenya: Ruto Hails Constitutional Reforms, Kenya's Democratic Credentials in Jamhuri Day Speech

Nairobi — President William Ruto has hailed constitutional reforms realized since Kenya's independence as monumental, terming the growing independence of key institutions as a tremendous achievement.

Ruto, speaking at the 60th independence day celebrations at Nairobi's Uhuru Gardens on Tuesday, noted that the new constitutional order promulgated in 2010 heralded key gains contributing to Kenya's development.

He singled out the country's commitment to democratic values and institutional maturity.

''It is clear that we have made undeniable progress on many fronts, and, as a result, our nation has come a long way in the right direction,'' Ruto said even as he invited citizens to reflect on the achievements and challenges faced over the years.

Ruto cited the bipartisan approach tackling national challenges as a demonstration of the transition of the country's political landscape to issue-based politics.

''Our political culture has evolved considerably. We are committed to ensuring that our democratic competition is less about personalities and tribes and more about issues and the national interest,'' the President stated.

Checks and balances

Ruto said the Constitution, ratified in 2010, had played a crucial role in shaping the nation's institutions and fostering checks and balances.

''As a result of this autonomy, party positions on important national issues are much more clearly defined, and bipartisan engagement across the political divide is pursued in a structured way,'' President Ruto noted.

He noted the Judiciary, which he termed as the nation's foremost anchor of the rule of law, had enhanced its capacity furthering the realization of protections accorded to all citizens under the law.

''To complete this framework of institutions designed to safeguard and promote constitutionalism and the rule of law, our constitutional commissions and independent offices have evolved to discharge their mandate constructively in support of good governance,'' the President added.

President Ruto said the 60th Jamhuri Day presented an opportunity for Kenyans to rededicate their efforts to value that have shaped Kenya's journey since independence, key among them national unity and collaboration.

A host of foreign dignitaries graced Tuesday's independence day celebrations including Hussein Mwinyi, President of Tanzania's semi-autonomous region of Zanzibar, who represented Tanzania's Suluhu Hassan.

Ethiopia's President Sahle-Work Zewde also graced the event. Burundi's Evariste Ndayishimiye dispatched Vice President Prosper Bazombanza.

Uganda's Deputy Prime Minister Rebecca Kadaga represented President Yoweri Museveni.

In remarks delivered at the event, the high-level delegations commended Kenya's cooperation with its neighbours as highly valuable.

Mwinyi hailed Kenya's contribution to Tanzania's economy as valuable given the significant contribution to its Foreign Direct Investment.

Zewde promised redoubled efforts to further existing ties.