Namibia: National Council Makes Progress On 10 Bills

12 December 2023
New Era (Windhoek)
By Correspondent

Chai rperson of the National Council Lukas Muha on Thursday announced the conclusion of the 10th session of the sixth National Council, which started on 20 November 2023.

Muha said in a statement on Thursday that during the opening of the session, he had communicated to the August House that they would deliberate on matters of regional and national concern in accordance with the Namibian Constitution.

''For the past three weeks, we worked hard to fulfil these obligations. I am pleased to report that the capacity-building efforts are bearing fruits. The results are visible in our general conduct as Parliamentarians,'' he said.

The committee during the sessions received, reviewed, and passed several bills without amendment, including the Magistrate Court Amendment Bill (Bill 17- 2023); the Electoral Amendment Bill (Bill 20-2023); and Appropriation Amendment Bill (Bill 21-2023).

Additionally, the National Council received the High Court Amendment Bill (Bill 18-2023) and Vehicle Mass Bill (Bill 19-2023), which were referred to the next session.

Muha also mentioned the tabling of three motions, with two referred to the respective standing committees and one to the next session.

The chairperson further said the council considered various reports from National Council standing committees and inter-parliamentary bodies. He commended committees and delegations that successfully submitted their reports on time, urging those that did not, to do so in the next session.

''I am reliably informed that the long-awaited Constituency Development Fund Bill, now known as the Regional and Constituency Development Fund Bill, is on its way to the National Assembly for tabling early next year,'' he stated.

Muha requested all members of Parliament to avoid further delays when discussing the bill.

- Nampa

