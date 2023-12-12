Namibia: Geingob - Safeguarding Human Rights Is a Shared Responsibility

Lahja Nashuuta

President Hage Geingob has encouraged Namibians to recommit themselves to upholding human rights and promoting gender equality to create a future where every individual is valued, respected and empowered to live a life of dignity and fulfilment.

The President made these remarks in a statement issued by his office on Sunday as the country commemorated International Human Rights Day. In Windhoek, hordes of people gathered to celebrate the day at the Old Location cemetery.

The day is in remembrance of 10 December 1959 when Old Location residents were forcefully removed and relocated to Katutura, provoking a mass protest which led to a massacre of unarmed people.

Geingob reiterated the government's commitment to uphold human rights and promote gender equality in all social and economic spheres.

''The Namibian government remains committed to empowering women and the girl child, while also addressing the needs of the boy child, to end deeply-rooted forms of discrimination that affect most of our vulnerable people. As we commemorate these important occasions, let us recommit ourselves to upholding human rights and promoting gender equality in Namibia,'' he emphasised.

The day coincides with Namibian Women's Day, a day celebrated annually to honour the contributions and achievements of women during the liberation struggle and post-independent Namibia.

The day carries faces of fearless Namibian women such as Anna 'Kakurukaze' Mungunda, a Namibian heroine who was shot dead on 10 December 1959 by Apartheid police after setting alight the vehicle of a high-ranking Apartheid administrator during a demonstration against the people's forced removal from the Old Location in Windhoek. Various human rights activists perceive Mungunda as a symbol of resistance and Namibian heroism.

''On Namibian Women's Day, we look back with profound memories on the remarkable journey of women, whose actions not only shaped a more just and inclusive Namibia, but also inspired the current and future generations of Namibian women to reach new heights,'' said the President. While acknowledging the efforts Namibia has made over the past three decades in working towards the goal of gender equality, he asserted that a lot needs to be done to eliminate the challenges that women continue to face in various aspects of life, including gender-based violence, unequal access to opportunities, and societal biases.

Human rights activist and co-founder and director of Women's Solidarity Namibia, Rosa Namises, hailed the President's call for the country to honour universal human rights, and indicated that it is a shared responsibility.

''This is a day where we reflect on the fundamental rights that we have achieved in restoring the dignity of people, protecting people from any form of discrimination that prohibits their rights,'' she stated.

Namises, however, noted with concern that women are losing interest in the events which serve as an opportunity for them to remember those who fought for them, reflect on their journeys and achievements, and rethink the way forward. ''Of course, we have a lot to celebrate as women. However, there are still lots of challenges ahead of us such as poverty, reproductive rights and gender equality that need to be addressed. It is only through robust dialogue and engagement with lawmakers that our human issues can be resolved,'' she said.

Human rights lawyer Norman Tjombe highlighted the importance of celebrating Human Rights Day. ''It is a day that us all and the world should reflect on our individual and collective responsibility to ensure that everyone enjoys the protection of not only the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, but also of our individual domestic constitutions,'' he said. Tjombe added that although a lot has been achieved in terms of legislation, Namibia has serious human rights challenges, ranging from poor-quality education, to a lack of universal access to healthcare, clean water, adequate housing and increasing corruption.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Human Rights By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

''Considering the enormous challenges faced by Namibia, we should be redoubling our efforts to make sure that we overcome these challenges. That would start with the policymakers having the required work ethic, making budgetary priorities consistent with the needs, and changing our culture to be against corruption,'' he stressed.

Sharing similar sentiments was the Namibian youth activist and Landless People's Movement youth leader, Duminga Ndala.

She pointed out the prevailing challenges of poverty, unemployment and inequality, landlessness as well as social injustice when it comes to land distribution and restitution as some of the human rights' challenges facing the country. She underlined the need for decisive leadership that will be able to address these challenges head-on.

''The programmes implemented to address these human rights' challenges should have pragmatic solutions, coupled with a class agenda. Programmes should have measures to achieve such a particular class agenda,'' she reiterated.