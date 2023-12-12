Kenya to Roll Out Visa-Free Regime on January 1 - Ruto

Nairobi — President William Ruto has announced that Kenya will be a visa-free destination beginning January 2024.

Ruto stated Tuesday, while leading the country in commemorating the 60th Jamhuri Day celebrations at Nairobi's Uhuru Gardens, that Kenya is the birthplace of humanity and remains open to everyone who wishes to visit.

He pointed out that Kenya is the home of humanity, ''a scientific fact that fills us with pride and underscores our rich heritage.''

''It is with great pleasure, as President of this extraordinary country, to make a historic announcement of the decision of the Government of Kenya. Kenya will be a visa-free country,'' Ruto announced.

The Head of State said that it shall no longer be necessary for any person from any part of the globe to ''carry the burden of applying for a visa''.

''To echo the call of the Turkana people to the world: ''Tobong'u Lorre!'' a simple message to humanity: Welcome Home! This is why, the Government has abolished the requirement of visas for all our visitors.''

Ruto said that Kenya had developed a digital platform to identify and vet travelers in advance.

Electronic travel authorization

Consequently, all travelers to Kenya will obtain electronic travel authorization as they visit.

If implemented, Kenya will become second country in Africa to open its borders after its East African counterpart Rwanda abolished visa requirement for all Africans.

President Ruto has been on the forefront in advocating for a borderless continent for prosperity of African States which he argues continue to lag behind because of the existence of borders which have partly hindered free movement of goods and people.

On December 9, President Ruto appealed to African governments to address trade barriers hindering youth entrepreneurship.

The President said by creating a conducive environment for entrepreneurship, Africa will expand opportunities for its youth, transforming their ideas into thriving cross-border businesses.

He said African governments should strive to provide young people with access to capital, mentorship and opportunities.

''This can be achieved by simplifying business regulations, facilitating access to finance and promoting regional economic integration,'' he said during the official opening of the Youth Connekt Africa summit held in Nairobi.

President Ruto affirmed Kenya's support for the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) which seeks to create a borderless market for African businesses.