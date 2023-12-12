Tanzania: TCAA Assures More Safety in Airspace to Attract Investors

TANZANIA: THE Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA) has vowed to strengthen further airspace safety in efforts to attract more investors into the country.

The authority made the assurance last week when commemorated the International Civil Aviation Day (ICAD) which is celebrated on December 7 every year.

The authority used the Day reflecting on successes it has made in ensuring safety, efficiency in regulating aviation sector.

In two decades since its inception in 2003, TCAA has made remarkable strides in enhancing regulatory capacity in aviation in terms of safety and security, expert management, air navigation services, and airport services standards.

The authority has so far installed four advanced radars to navigate the country's airspace and Aeronautical Information System (AIS) to navigate air communication activities within airports which are guaranteeing safety, thanks to the government's initiatives.

The government's commitment to improving air transport services, the purchase of 13 planes for the Air Tanzania Corporation (ATCL) has also contributed to the authority's success.

''Our heartfelt appreciation goes to President Samia Suluhu Hassan for her unwavering support in advancing this crucial sector. ATCL's expanded capacity has facilitated more domestic and international travels, hence contributing to various economic sectors,'' Transport Minister Prof Makame Mbarawa said in his statement.

The TCAA has also scored 86.9 per cent in the aviation security standards hence placed on fourth position in Africa for effective implementation aviation security standards.

TCAA's Director General Hamza Johari said the improved authority's performance has attracted investments, making the country a hub for aviation investors and air travel services organizations.

''Our bilateral agreements with 80 countries and the presence of 21 airlines attest to Tanzania's attractiveness,'' said Mr Johari.

He also said the Royal Tour Film has played a crucial role in promoting the country's skies, bringing in new international airlines in the market such as Saudi Airlines, Air France, Edelweiss, and Eurowings Discovery.

Meanwhile, TCAA's Deputy Director General Mr Teophory Mbilinyi said Tanzania's commitment to the ICAO dates back in 1962, when the country signed the Convention on International Civil Aviation (Chicago Convention) and over the years, Tanzania served on the ICAO Council in 1968, 1977, 1983, 2013, 2016, and 2022.