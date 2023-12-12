Tanzania: Ministry Challenges Dit to Up Enrolment of Female Students

DAR ES SALAAM: THE Ministry of Education, Science and Technology has challenged the Dar es Salaam Institute of Technology (DIT) to up efforts to increase enrollment of women in science and technology programmes.

Ministry's Permanent Secretary Prof Carolyne Nombo said this in her speech read on her behalf recently by Director of Higher Education, Prof Peter Msofe at a ceremony to award students with academic excellencies in the year 2022/23 at the college.

Prof Msofe said the number of women studying science and technology has been increasing but not at satisfactory pace, so it was good to collaborate in various fields to increase the number.

He said the awards were meant to motivate students to increase their efforts in studies.

Pro Msofe said it was important for DIT to continue awarding best students so as to motivate others.

Prizes offered include certificates, cash and practical field opportunities.

Prof Msofe advised students to think beyond what they often see for them to utilize the available opportunities as well as change positively towards their dreams.

''Do not be afraid of using your talents. Be creative in various areas that can change your life and bring successes to you and the nation as a whole,'' said Prof Msofe.

Speaking earlier, DIT principal Prof Preksedis Ndomba said the tendency of rewarding students at the institute has been encouraging competition among students.