South Sudan: At Least Two Killed in Attack on Red Cross Convoy in Sudan

Harare — Two people were killed and seven others were injured in an attack on an International Committee of the Red Cross relief convoy in the Sudanese city of Khartoum on Sunday, December 10, according to the ICRC.

The Red Cross noted in a statement that among the injured were three ICRC employees.

"The humanitarian convoy, consisting of three ICRC vehicles and three buses, all clearly marked with the Red Cross emblem, was due to evacuate over a hundred vulnerable civilians from Khartoum to Wad Madani when it came under attack upon entering the evacuation area. The humanitarian operation had been requested by and coordinated with the parties to the conflict, who gave their agreement and provided the necessary security guarantees," read the statement.

According to the ICRC, the attack was planned and it has left it startled and horrified.

"The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is shocked and appalled by a deliberate attack on its humanitarian convoy in Khartoum on Sunday," the ICRC said.

Although the ICRC convoy was evacuating civilians, including foreign nationals, from St. Mary's Church in Khartoum, the Sudanese army reportedly said that the ICRC convoy came under fire when it breached an agreement by driving up to its defensive positions in a car "belonging to the rebels" - a reference to the RSF.