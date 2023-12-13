Kenya: Ruto Says META to Pay Content Creators After Year-Long Negotiations

Nairobi — President William Ruto has announced that Facebook and Instagram will be paying content creators using META platforms following the conclusion of negotiations led by the government.

Speaking on Tuesday during Jamhuri celebrations, Ruto said following a pilot programme with eligible creators in the country, Meta will be expanding monetization opportunities allowing more creators to earn a living doing what they love.

''I have good news for our creatives and those who imagine and produce content through Facebook and Instagram. Just yesterday, Meta committed to helping creators in Kenya earn money for crafting original content,'' he said.

He said Kenya possesses impressive credentials as a source of highly professional human capital with highly educated, trained, skilled and dynamic young people.

Skill monetization

Ruto added that the government has systematically and intentionally negotiated separate bilateral agreements with countries in the Middle East, Europe and Americas to connect our skilled workforce with opportunities globally.

''This will provide exposure to thousands of Kenyans to work in international organisations, engage in global assignments and monetize their skills and talents as they enhance their incomes and personal development,'' he said.

''Millions of Kenyans already working abroad have been great ambassadors for our country and have made huge contributions through their remittances to the development of Kenya.''

The announcement follows similar intervention with China-made TikTok.

President Ruto announced in September plans by the social media firm to run a national training program through comprehensive platform knowledge, fostering increased monetization and promoting positive content.

President spoke when he hosted the Director Tiktok Africa Fortune Mgwili-Sibanda and ICT Principal Secretary John Tanui where they reviewed issues of moderation and monetization of the service.

''Kenyan creatives deserve to make a livelihood from their ability to create good content. TikTok will run a national training program in Kenya to empower content creators through comprehensive platform knowledge, fostering increased monetization and promoting positive content,'' Ruto said on September 3.