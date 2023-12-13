South Africa: Experts Question Govt's Return to Nuclear Energy Amid Affordability Doubts - South African News Briefs - December 13, 2023

Pexels
Nuclear power station.
13 December 2023
allAfrica.com
By Melody Chironda

 

Experts Question Govt's Return to Nuclear Energy Amid Affordability Doubts

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has announced plans to reintroduce nuclear energy into South Africa's energy mix, claiming it was a cost-effective move, reports TimesLIVE. Ramokgopa declared that the process to procure additional nuclear capacity was underway as the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) had given its go-ahead. Energy experts criticized the announcement, questioning the affordability and necessity of nuclear energy, especially in the absence of a finalized energy plan. They highlighted discrepancies in Ramokgopa's claims about nuclear energy being the cheapest option and raised concerns about the timing of the announcement, suggesting it might be a distraction from other significant developments in the energy sector, such as the PetroSA Gazprom deal. In addition, some experts pointed out that the announcement could potentially serve as a financial opportunity for consultancy and legal firms involved in the procurement process, without a guarantee that the nuclear build will come to fruition.

Health Minister Defends Universal Health Care Plans Against Critics

Health Minister DrJoe Phaahla is taking the fight for the heart and soul of South Africa's National Health Insurance directly to its opponents, arguing that the "status quo in our health system cannot remain" and the huge disparity between the haves and have-nots must be ended, reports IOL. Phaahla argues that the two-tiered system, serving the affluent while leaving millions in the lurch, must be cracked open. South Africa's stark disparities - where 10% control 80% of the wealth - demand radical reforms. Phaahla outlined a path forward, redirecting existing budgets and exploring progressive taxation to fuel the NHI Fund. He urged collective action, highlighting that social solidarity is key to building a unified, equitable healthcare system for all.

Johannesburg School Faces Backlash for Withholding Reports Over Unpaid Fees

A Johannesburg school reportedly withheld a domestic worker's son's report card due to outstanding fees, sparking outrage,  reports  Prega Govender in an exclusive News24 report. The school demanded payment of R11,000 before releasing the report, causing distress to the mother and her Grade 11 son. The domestic worker, who earns R3,000 a month, added that her son was devastated when she told him his report had been withheld by the school. Another parent owed R50,363 and faced similar humiliation. Education experts condemned withholding reports, saying that children have a right to their performance details. While schools can demand fees, they're prohibited from withholding reports under the South African Schools Act, a move seen as punishing the learner.

More South African news

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.