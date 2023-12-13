Kenya: Ruto Honors Faith Kipyegon With Elder of the Order of the Golden Heart

Nairobi — President William Ruto on Tuesday conferred the rank and status of Elder of the Order of the Golden Heart of Kenya (EGH) on world-beating athlete Faith Kipyegon for breaking two world records in a year.

EGH is the highest honor bestowed for citizens who illuminate the path of excellence but is mostly reserved for top-ranking officials.

Speaking when he presided over the 60th Jamhuri Day celebrations, Ruto described Kipyegon's feats as ''ultimate heroism,'' detailing how she went from running barefoot to setting two world records in a year.

Kipyegon's journey, according to the President, is an encouragement to all of the young and aspiring athletes.

''She has earned her place at the very top, from running barefoot to breaking two world records within a year is the ultimate heroism. Faith's journey is an inspiration to all our young and aspiring athletes,'' he said.

On Monday, Kipyegon was named the World Athletics Women's Athlete of the Year for track events.

Her achievements included setting the world record in the 1500m, mile and 5000m and bagged gold in both races.

''A fitting crown for the Queen of the track, a worthy tribute to one the hardest working athletes alive today, the embodiment of excellence, versatility, fortitude, humility and purpose; an incredible human being, a true champion and a once in a lifetime talent,'' Ruto said Monday.

Ruto also recognized Ferdinand Omanyala, Mary Moraa, Kelvin Kiptum, Emmanuel Wanyonyi, and Faith Cherotich for their achievements in the world of athletics.