Kenya: Kuria Blames Gachagua in Veiled Jab After Missing EGH Commendation

Nairobi — Cabinet Secretary for Public Service, Performance, and Delivery Management, Moses Kuria, has unleashed a veiled attack on Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua over his exclusion from the Elder of the Order of the Golden Heart of Kenya (EGH) awards.

EGH is the highest honor bestowed for citizens singled out for excellence but is mostly reserved for top-ranking officials.

Kuria, who shared the full list of awardees by President William Ruto, appeared to suggest malice by Gachagua given most of his colleagues were included as recipients of the prestigious recognition.

Only Kuria and her Gender, Culture, Arts and Heritage counterpart Aisha Jumwa missed out on the awards that also saw State House Chief of Staff Felix Koskei and Chief of Defence Forces Francis Ogolla awarded with Second Class Elder of the Order of the Golden Heart of Kenya.

The controversial CS who has been engaged in A 'cold war' with the Deputy President shared the list of persons working at the Office of the Deputy President saying: ''We shall be there no matter what.''

It was not immediately clear why Kuria was not included among the awardees.

Kuria protest comes months after he was redeployed from the Trade Ministry by President Ruto in a move that was linked to his controversial posts on social media platforms including X and Facebook.

He told off his detractors saying they will be seeking for his reassignment yet again in six months.

''If you were agitated by me when I was handling one Ministry now be prepared for even more discomfort,'' Kuria said after the October reshuffle.