Kenya: President Ruto Presides Over 2nd Trooping the Colour Even as Commander in Chief

Nairobi — President William Ruto on Tuesday presided over the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) consecration, presentation, and trooping of colours by the 25 Mechanized Infantry Battalion (MIB).

The military event took place at the Uhuru Gardens in Lang'ata when Ruto led Kenyans in commemorating the 60th Jamhuri Day celebrations.

The ceremony began with president inspecting a Guard of Honour mounted by the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) services of the Kenya Army, the Kenya Air Force (KAF) and the Kenya Navy escorted by the KDF Band.

The president was accompanied by the Chief of Defence Forces General Francis Ogolla.

According to military traditions, the colour stands for the honour accorded to a Unit or Base, thus, it's a well-guarded and treasured possession, since its loss might lead to the disbandment of a Unit or the Base.

When a Unit is designated to troop its Colour, it becomes an honour to the Regiment as it is now able to showcase its Colour in a ceremony known as ''Trooping of Colour''.

The Colours embody the spirit of the Regiment and the exemplary service performed by a specific regiment.

Final milestone in formation

The consecration and presentation of the Unit's Colours to the Battalion marks the unit's final milestone in its formation.

The Presidential Colour is trooped when a Unit or Base performs a national ceremony in which the Commander-in-Chief or Head State of a foreign Country is honoured with a military parade known as Guard of Honour.

The Regimental Colour is presented to a Unit or Base at the same time with the Presidential Colour and it is displayed whenever the Unit or the Base performs a ceremony for General Officers who are accorded Half Guard Parades whenever they pay a courtesy visit.

Both presidential and regimental colours are carried by a commissioned officer and escorted by two armed senior non-commissioned officers.

The practice of ''Trooping the Colour'' originated in 17th century England whereby the Queen's Colour, a symbol of sovereignty, would be showcased in an elaborate ceremony.

After independence, the presidential and regimental colours replaced those of the Queen.