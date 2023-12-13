Kenya: Turkana Police Apprehend Man Linked to Money Laundering

12 December 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — Police in Turkana on Monday apprehended a 43-year-old man linked to money laundering.

The suspect whom authorities identified as Douglas Simon Matei was nabbed at his rented house following an operation conducted by officers from Lokichogio Police Station between 1900 and 1950hrs.

The arrest came following a tip off from the members of the public.

''The suspect was found in possession of materials suspected to be used in making fake currency,'' read a police report obtained by Capital FM News.

Detectives recovered four, One thousand Kenyan notes: 38 pieces of Paper with images of a one thousand Kenyan shilling note, two bottles containing unknown liquid, clear crystals, a bottle of office glue, three black paper bags, and two syringes containing unknown liquid.

The recovered items were kept as exhibits with the suspect placed in custody pending arraignment.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.