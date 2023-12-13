Kenya: Turkana Police Apprehend Man Linked to Money Laundering

Nairobi — Police in Turkana on Monday apprehended a 43-year-old man linked to money laundering.

The suspect whom authorities identified as Douglas Simon Matei was nabbed at his rented house following an operation conducted by officers from Lokichogio Police Station between 1900 and 1950hrs.

The arrest came following a tip off from the members of the public.

''The suspect was found in possession of materials suspected to be used in making fake currency,'' read a police report obtained by Capital FM News.

Detectives recovered four, One thousand Kenyan notes: 38 pieces of Paper with images of a one thousand Kenyan shilling note, two bottles containing unknown liquid, clear crystals, a bottle of office glue, three black paper bags, and two syringes containing unknown liquid.

The recovered items were kept as exhibits with the suspect placed in custody pending arraignment.