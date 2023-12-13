Rwanda: Electoral Commission Sets Date for Presidential, Parliamentary Elections

The National Electoral Commission has set July 14 and 15, 2024, as the dates for the elections of the President of the Republic, and that of specified Members of Parliament (Deputies), according to a new Presidential Order.

The Presidential Order of December 11, 2023, relating to elections of the President of the Republic and Deputies was published in the Official Gazette on the same date.

It indicates that the election of the President and that of the 53 Deputies (MPs) elected from a final list of names of candidates proposed by political organisations or for independent candidates will be held on the same dates.

''Throughout the country, the polling date for the President of the Republic and 53 Deputies elected from a final list of names of candidates proposed by political organisations or for independent candidates is Monday, 15 July 2024,'' the Presidential Order reads in part.

Meanwhile, the Presidential order provides that the diaspora will vote their preferred presidential and parliamentary candidates on Sunday, July 14, 2024.

The development follows the revision of the Constitution of the Republic of Rwanda to, among other changes, allow both Presidential and parliamentary elections (for the 53 MPs mentioned above) to take place on the same day. The Constitution of the Republic of Rwanda was published in the Official Gazette on August 4, 2023.