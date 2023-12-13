Rwanda: New Social Initiative 'Kigali Family Night' Seeks to Help Address Domestic Challenges

Relationships Mastery, a social initiative set to launch "Kigali Family Night" (KFN) - a community-driven program is designed to facilitate candid discussions addressing critical family challenges, marking a significant stride in fostering stronger familial bonds.

The initiative is led by Hubert Sugira, author, and public speaker.

The inaugural Gala Dinner is scheduled for Thursday, December 14 at 6 PM at the Park Inn Hotel, marking the commencement of KFN. The New Times is among the partners of KFN.

KFN aims at bringing together leaders from various sectors, including civil society, business, faith-based groups, and government with a goal to collectively identify and address the crucial challenges faced by families in today's society.

The event will embrace a hybrid format, allowing both physical and online participation. With translations provided for both Kinyarwanda and English-speaking attendees, the initiative aims to be inclusive and accessible to a wide audience. KFN's monthly sessions will delve into specific family-related issues, with the inaugural event serving as a catalyst for ongoing discussions.

Sugira, the visionary behind KFN, expressed his commitment to addressing the fundamental unit of society--the family. The monthly sessions will feature expert-led panel discussions, keynote speeches, engaging entertainment, and networking opportunities.

Relationship Mastery works to bring about positive societal change through open dialogue and collaborations, contributing to the overall well-being of the community.