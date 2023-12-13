Tanzania: More Aid Pours in for Survivors of Mudflows Disaster

HANANG, MANYARA: MORE aid continued to pour in for survivors of mudflows disaster that had hit Hanang District in Manyara Region, reaching over 2.2bn/- mobilised through the National Relief Fund account and contributions from public entities.

A statement issued yesterday by the Chief Government Spokesperson, Mr Mobhare Matinyi noted that as of yesterday at 3pm around 149.8m/- was collected via the account of the National Relief Fund opened at the Bank of Tanzania (BoT).

''The contribution collected through the Treasury Registrar's Office had reached 2.1bn/- making up a total of over 2.2bn/-,'' said Mr Matinyi indicating that the Prime Minister's Office continues with coordination of donation both in cash and items from various donors from within and outside the country including the public and private sectors.

Mr Matinyi who also doubles as the Director of Information Services (MAELEZO) disclosed that the Hanang Regional Authority's Office will also carry on the role of coordination of donations in food, different tools and among other items.

''As of this moment (yesterday) a total of 165 donors consisting of individuals, institutions and public and private entities from within and outside the country have presented their contributions.

''By 12:30 pm yesterday the donations of items had totaled to around 1.9bn/-...the particular donations are being stored in Hanang District,'' he said.

On the side of the death toll, he said no new deaths were recorded, pointing out that the number of deceased remains 89 people out of which, 88 bodies have been identified and handed over to relatives for burial while one is yet to be recognised.

Besides, the search was still continuing, noting that the government will continue to cover the burial costs as well as extend a handshake which amounts to 1m/- for each deceased person as per the directive of President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

On the other hand, he disclosed that the number of injured persons admitted in various health facilities remained at 17 people.

He said that the government through the Minister for Community Development, Gender, Women and Special Groups has started building the capacities of 10 religious' leaders, herbalists (10), prominent elders (15) and seven members of the Elderly Council to support with the first aid exercise for people the victims in need with psychosocial support.

As for clearance of infrastructure, he said the Babati-Singida main road was cleared by 95 per cent, while in 20 streets, the exercise was complete by 100 per cent and nine others stood at 36 per cent and 95 per cent.

Meanwhile, Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Church, from the Central Province of Northern Tanzania Union Mission, has donated more than 22m/- to help the victims of the mudslide tragedy at Katesh in Hanang District, Manyara Region.

Speaking on Tuesday during the aid handover, the Archbishop of SDA Church in Northern Tanzania Union Mission, Mark Malekana, said the church extends its condolences to each and every victim and will keep up its prayers for them because the community requires a variety of aids, including spiritual ones, in order to rebuild itself.

Speaking right after the aid's receipt, the Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office (Policy, Parliamentry Affairs and Coordination), Dr Jim Yonazi, expressed gratitude to SDA for their financial and spiritual commitment.