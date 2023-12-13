Tanzania: Eacop First 100 Km Consignment Pipes Arrive in Dar

DAR ES SALAAM: THE first consignment of 100 kilometres pipes for the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) have arrived in Dar es Salaam Port, signalling the initiation of the main construction phase for the cross-border pipeline project.

EACOP will transport crude oil from the Lake Albert region of Uganda to the Chongoleani peninsula near Tanga in Tanzania, where it can access world markets. The project represents a major inward investment in Uganda and Tanzania.

An event to mark the occasion was held yesterday between EACOP's Shareholders, at the storage yard operated by EACOP's Tanzania Logistics partner, SuperDoll. They will then be transported to Nzega, Tabora Region.

Speaking at the yard in Dar es Salaam yesterday, the project coordinator from the Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC), Safiel Msovu said that the pipes have arrived in the country as part of the first phase of building 100 kilometres and have been received at the EALS yard.

''The process for burying pipes will start in April 2024. The completion of the project will depend on the progress of the work, but it is expected to be completed by December 2025 and crude oil will start to flow from Uganda to the Indian Ocean in 2026,'' Msovu said.

He said that the government of Tanzania through TPDC is continuing to coordinate and supervise the project. So far, more than 500 billion shillings have been provided by the government for the project including compensation of the people who are going to be affected by the project.

EACOP Managing Director Martin Tiffen said that the company is committed to ensuring that its operations meet the highest standards of environmental protection and safety. The transportation of pipes from the Port of Dar es Salaam to various project sites will be done using new trucks with high-quality standards.

''The project has invested heavily in comprehensive driver training, focusing on road safety exercises, emergency response, travel plans, and compliance with traffic regulations. State-of-the-art technology is being used for pipe lifting activities,'' he said.

He said the best available technology has been incorporated for line pipe lifting operations. Vacuum lifting and 'rob rigging' are employed to ensure that personnel are kept out of the 'line of fire' during lifting operations.

''As the on the ground construction of this 1443km pipeline progresses, EACOP remains committed to delivering this project with the utmost responsibility, contributing to the sustainable growth and prosperity of East Africa,'' he Said.

Ugandan Ambassador to Tanzania, Retired Colonel Fred Mwesigye, said that the government of Uganda is happy to see it is returning the favour to Tanzanians who fought and shed blood for them.

''Uganda is happy to see that it has found a way to return thanks to Tanzanians who shed blood to fight for Uganda. I thank the Presidents of Tanzania and Uganda for agreeing to pass this pipeline through Tanzania,'' he said.

EACOP will transport crude oil from the Albert Lake area in Uganda to the Chongoleani peninsula near Tanga in Tanzania for export to international markets.

The 1,443-kilometre (896-mile) East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) project, being built by the governments of Uganda and Tanzania, will be the longest heated pipeline in the world when completed.

This massive export oil transportation system includes 1,443 kilometres (296 kilometres in Uganda and 1,147 kilometres in Tanzania) of 24-inch buried pipeline, six oil pumping stations, two pressure reduction stations, and a marine oil export terminal in Tanzania.