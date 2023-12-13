Africa: South Africans Shine At CAF Awards

Forget about Mohamed Salah and Achraf Hakimi boycotting the CAF awards -- the awards night in Marrakech, Morocco had a sweet South African feel.

From CAF president Patrice Motsepe highlighting the proceedings with two speeches to the presentation of awards where Percy Tau, Desiree Ellis and Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies walked away with much-deserved awards.

Tau was crowned the Men's inter-club Player of the Year, beating Masandawana forward Peter Shalulile and Pyramids attacker Fiston Mayele.

African champions Mamelodi Sundowns were crowned the Women's Club of the Year after winning their second continental trophy.

The Brazilians coach Jerry Tshabalala and his players Lebohang Ramalepe, Refilwe Tholakele and Andile Dlamini went onto the stage to collect the trophy.

Sundowns were, however, disappointed to lose the Men's Club of the Year category which went to Al Ahly.

The Women's inter-club Player of the Year was awarded to Morocco's Fatima Tagnaout ahead of the Masandawana duo of Refilwe Tholakele and Lebohang Ramalepe.

South Africa was to lose out again in the Women's National Team of the Year which was claimed by Nigeria with Morocco being the other losing contestant.

Nigerian custodian Chiamaka Nnadozie beat Masandawana stopper Andile Dlamini to the Goalkeeper of the Year award in the women's category.

Then came Ellis's moment in the Women's Coach of the Year gong.

''I would like to acknowledge coach Jerry. He does fantastic work in South Africa,'' said Ellis as she recognised the Sundowns coach for providing players in her Banyana team.

Final nominee Thembi Kgatlana was again disappointed to see Nigeria beaten by Asisat Oshoala who was picked as the Women's African Footballer of the Year.

Napoli and Nigeria international Victor Osimhen was named the best footballer on the African continent ahead of Salah and Hakimi.